Quotient Technology to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, announced today that it will present at the following conferences:

Quotient CTO & CEO Designee, Matt Krepsik, and Quotient President, Scott Raskin, will present at Needham’s 17th Annual Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET.

Quotient CTO & CEO Designee, Matt Krepsik, will present at BMO’s Global Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 3:30 PM ET

Webcasts of these presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.quotient.com under the Events and Presentations menu.

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Our omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers, publishers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General, Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, Amazon and Microsoft. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

Quotient and the Quotient logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220513005057/en/