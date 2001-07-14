Applied UV Announces Order for The Renaissance Cleveland Hotel

Applied+UV%2C+Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary MunnWorks, a custom manufacturer of luxury mirrors and furniture for the hospitality market, has received a model room order from The+Renaissance+Cleveland+Hotel, which will be fully funded by the developer of the hotel. Upon successful acceptance of the “Model Room” order, a follow-on $2M order is expected. This order for hotel furniture will be manufactured in MunnWorks 100,000 square foot Brooklyn, NY manufacturing facility, which MunnWorks acquired on March 31st, 2022, through the purchase of VisionMark+LLC%26rsquo%3Bs luxury furniture manufacturing business.

Max Munn, President, and Director of Applied UV and MunnWorks stated, “This Renaissance Cleveland Hotel order validates this recent VisionMark strategic asset purchase because there is increasing interest across the home furnishings industry to produce furniture made in the USA and reduce the reliance of and the associated supply chain issues related with products manufactured in China.”

Steve McCloskey of McCloskey Purchasing Group stated, “We are excited to have the opportunity to work with an upscale domestic manufacturer for our hotel furniture requirements. MunnWorks is a respected and well-known supplier to the hospitality industry, and by making additional furnishings available it can become even more important as a domestic supplier to the hospitality world.”

Max Munn further stated, “The combination of MunnWorks legacy business and the furniture manufacturing business formerly owned by VisionMark provides for the expanded opportunity in the hospitality market than previous possible. The acquired furniture business further enables the Company to design-assist, fabricate, deliver, and install high-end, hotel living space furnishings that are constructed of wood, glass, metal, and stone and further expands our reach into the luxury hospitality market beyond our existing core mirror business. Furthermore, MunnWorks now has the opportunity and capacity to design and install the Airocide™ air purification system inside hotel room furnishings (nightstands, desks or dressers). By doing such, we can potentially reduce the unit cost as well the installation costs of the Airocide™ air purification solution to the hotel operator. The Company plans to immediately begin to design marketing initiatives that would also include the TradeMark Airocide Inside™.”

VisionMark reported revenues on a pro forma basis of approximately $7M in their fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

