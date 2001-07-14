KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Atlas at Mission Village, a New-Home Community in Hayward, California

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Atlas at Mission Village, a new townhome community in a highly desirable San Francisco Bay Area location. The transit-oriented community is situated at the corner of Mission Boulevard and Industrial Parkway in Hayward, California, just east of Interstate 880 and Highway 92 and minutes away from the South Hayward BART station, providing easy access to the area’s major employment centers. Atlas at Mission Village is also close to California State University, East Bay, the Hayward Japanese Gardens and popular shopping, dining and entertainment at Union Landing Shopping Center. Homeowners will enjoy the community’s scenic views of the Mission Hills as well as its proximity to outdoor recreation, including hiking and biking at Garin and Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Parks and golfing at Mission Hills of Hayward Golf Course.

The new townhomes at Atlas at Mission Village showcase popular design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,100 square feet.

“Atlas is a new transit-oriented townhome community conveniently located in Hayward, California near Interstate 880, Highway 92 and the South Hayward BART station, offering easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area’s major employment centers and attractions,” said Chris Apostolopoulos, President and Regional General Manager of KB Home’s South Bay division. “The community is also just minutes away from California State University, East Bay, popular shopping, dining and entertainment, and abundant outdoor recreation.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the opportunity to select from a range of design choices. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Atlas at Mission Village sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $860,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

