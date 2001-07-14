MoneyLion to Participate in Needham 17th Annual Technology & Media Conference, Barclays Emerging Payments & FinTech Forum, and Wells Fargo Financial Services Investor Conference

MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) ( NYSE:ML, Financial), a leading digital financial services and lifestyle content platform, announced today the Company’s participation at the following financial conferences in May:

Needham 17th Annual Technology & Media Conference

Attending: Monday, May 16th

Where: Virtual

Webcast: Link

Barclays Emerging Payments & FinTech Forum

Attending: Tuesday, May 17th

Where: New York City, New York

Wells Fargo Financial Services Investor Conference

Attending: Wednesday, May 18th – Thursday, May 19th

Where: Chicago, Illinois

A replay of the Needham presentation will be available on investors.moneylion.com following the presentation.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or MoneyLion’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a leading digital financial services and lifestyle content platform. MoneyLion’s mission is to rewire the financial system to positively change the path of every hard-working American. MoneyLion uses its proprietary data advantage and technology to empower its customers. MoneyLion engages and educates its customers with daily, hyper-personalized money-related and money-adjacent content that is delivered through each customer’s own content feed. MoneyLion provides its customers a full suite of financial and non-financial solutions, bundling its proprietary, low-cost financial products with products that are offered through its marketplace technology and network affiliate partners. MoneyLion also leverages its distinct data, technology, and network advantages to deliver leading embedded finance and marketplace solutions for enterprise customers. Since its founding in 2013, MoneyLion has empowered millions of Americans to take control of their finances and live their best financial life, every day.

MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Jersey City, Kuala Lumpur, Santa Monica and Sioux Falls.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit investors.moneylion.com and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.

