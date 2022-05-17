Amneal to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) (the “Company”) today announced that its investor relations or management team will attend the following investor conferences:

RBC Healthcare Conference

May 17, 2022

Investor Relations Hosted Meetings

New York, New York

UBS Healthcare Conference

May 25, 2022

Investor Relations Hosted Meetings

New York, New York

Barclays CEO Call Series

May 27, 2022

Fireside Chat – 10:00am Eastern Time

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated essential medicines company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. The Company has a diverse portfolio of over 250 products in its Generics segment and is expanding across a broad range of complex products and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders, with a pipeline focused on unmet needs. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com.

