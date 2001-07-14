PAVmed and Lucid Diagnostics Chairman & CEO Lishan Aklog, M.D. Named Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEO

%3Cb%3EPAVmed+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (“PAVmed”), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company, and its majority-owned subsidiary %3Cb%3ELucid+Diagnostics+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid”), a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, today announced that PAVmed and Lucid Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Lishan+Aklog%2C+M.D. was selected as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2022 by %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3EThe+Healthcare+Technology+Report%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E.

“I would like to thank The Healthcare Technology Report for this honor,” said Dr. Aklog. “I am so fortunate to work with a rapidly growing team of the best and brightest in the industry, who all share a passion to serve patients through technology and to drive long-term shareholder value through strategic execution.”

The Healthcare Technology Report described this year’s awardees as “some of the most cultivated, intelligent executives in the healthcare and technology industry.” Their “leadership and innovation remain crucial in the development of industry leading medical devices, next generation software platforms, cutting-edge drugs and therapeutics, and advanced diagnostics, among other technologies” all while making “momentous contributions and improvements across the globe.”

The editors carefully evaluated hundreds of CEOs across the fields of healthcare, medical devices, biotech, healthcare software, and more. The list includes CEOs from industry leaders such as Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences and ResMed. Like Dr. Aklog, many of the recipients are founders or co-founders of their organizations.

About Lishan Aklog, M.D.

Dr. Lishan Aklog is Chairman & CEO of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), a diversified, commercial-stage medical technology company which he co-founded, and its majority-owned subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Inc., a cancer prevention medical diagnostics company (Nasdaq: LUCD). He also serves on the board of the leading medtech industry group, AdvaMed, and as an independent public company director. He previously co-founded a medtech holding company which founded four medical device companies and led one of its portfolio companies which commercialized one of his life-saving inventions, AngioVac®. Dr. Aklog has consulted for leading medtech companies and is an inventor on dozens of patents. The Healthcare Technology Report previously recognized him as a Top Healthcare Technology CEO of 2021. Prior to entering the life sciences industry as an entrepreneur and executive, Dr. Aklog had a distinguished career as an innovator in cardiac surgery, serving on the faculty of leading academic medical centers including Harvard Medical School and Mount Sinai Medical Center, and in professional society leadership positions. He was recognized as an America’s Top Doctor for over a decade. He received his undergraduate degree in Physics, magna cum laude, and M.D., cum laude, from Harvard University. He completed his training at Harvard teaching hospitals and leading medical centers in London and Paris.

About PAVmed and Lucid

PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its major subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., markets the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device—the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to prevent esophageal cancer deaths. Another major subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company developing the first intelligent implantable vascular access port with biologic sensors and wireless communication to improve personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring. PAVmed’s CarpX® Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is currently in limited commercial release. The product pipeline also includes the EsoCure™ Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus™ Technology, which complements EsoGuard and EsoCheck, the NextFlo™ Intravenous Infusion Set, the PortIO™ Implantable Intraosseous Vascular Access Device, and other earlier stage technologies. For more information on PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com, follow PAVmed on Twitter, connect with it on LinkedIn, and watch its videos on YouTube. For more information on Lucid, please visit www.luciddx.com, follow Lucid on Twitter, and connect with it on LinkedIn. For detailed information on EsoGuard, please visit www.EsoGuard.com and follow EsoGuard on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of PAVmed’s management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, volatility in the price of PAVmed’s common stock; PAVmed’s Series W and Series Z warrants; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required to advance PAVmed’s products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from PAVmed’s clinical and preclinical studies; whether and when PAVmed’s products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of PAVmed’s and products once cleared and commercialized; PAVmed’s ability to raise additional funding as needed; and other competitive developments. In addition, PAVmed has been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic’s impact on PAVmed’s businesses. PAVmed expects the significance of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extent of its effect on its financial and operational results, to be dictated by, among other things, the success of efforts to contain the pandemic and the impact of such efforts on PAVmed’s businesses. These factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond PAVmed’s control. In addition, new risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect PAVmed’s future operations, see Part I, Item IA, “Risk Factors,” in PAVmed’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by PAVmed after its most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PAVmed disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

