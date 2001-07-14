Schrödinger to Present at Citi Biotech Virtual Co-Panel Day

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that management will participate at the Citi Biotech Virtual Co-Panel Day.

Karen Akinsanya, president of R&D, Therapeutics, will participate in a panel discussion about Software, AI, and Bioinformatics in Drug Development which will take place on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The live panel can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.schrodinger.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevent-calendar and will be archived for approximately seven days.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 700 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

