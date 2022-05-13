Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Maxeon Solar Technologies to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 26, 2022

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2022

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on May 26, 2022.

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on the Investor Relations section of Maxeon's website at: https://corp.maxeon.com/investor-relations. The Company will also hold a conference call on May 26, 2022, at 5:30 PM U.S. ET / May 27, 2022, at 5:30 AM Singapore Time, to discuss results and provide an update on the business.

Live dial-in numbers are below. Please provide conference ID 6144536 to the Operator.


Phone Number

Toll-Free Number

North America


+1 (833) 301-1154

Singapore

+65 3165-4607

+1 (800) 852-6412

Other International

+1 (914) 987-7395


A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will also be available on Maxeon's website at https://corp.maxeon.com/events-and-presentations.

Listeners should dial in or log on approximately 10 minutes in advance. A replay will be available online within 24 hours after the event.

A replay of the conference call is also available by phone at the following numbers until June 2, 2022. To access the replay, please reference the following numbers:

North America (toll-free): 1-855-859-2056/ 1-800-585-8367
International: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 6144536

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,400 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.

SOURCE Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.

