Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

Platinum Investment Management is an investment management company based out of Sydney. The company was established in 1994 by William Kerr Neilson, who continues to have an active role in the company today acting as its CEO. Platinum Investment Management operates as a subsidiary of Platinum Asset Pty Limited and conducts its business under the Platinum Asset Management name. The company has grown from its inception to now have 83 employees of which 29 are investment professionals. Platinum Investment Management conducts its research both internally and externally, investing in a variety of public equity markets on a global scale. The firm utilizes fundamental and specialized investment analysis with a global perspective and selects its investments through rigorous screening. Platinum Investment Management invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over half of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, materials, and industrials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The firm’s top holdings include Carnival Corp., Intel Corp, Baidu Inc., Ebay Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. with its top 10 holdings alone making up half of its total holdings. Platinum Investment Management holds over $22 billion in total assets under management spread across 20 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Both of its total number of accounts held and total assets under management have been growing in recent years with its total assets under management increasing from $16.6 billion back in 2012 to its current amount today. Platinum Investment Management mainly caters to pooled investment vehicles, which alone makes up over two thirds of its client base, and also provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans and corporations, in order of decreasing clientele. The company’s funds include its International, Unhedged, International Brands, International Technology, and International Health care funds, among others.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 136 stocks valued at a total of $3,257,000,000. The top holdings were ZTO(11.44%), MCHP(9.38%), and TCOM(8.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,957,922 shares in NYSE:SU, giving the stock a 2.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.65 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Suncor Energy Inc traded for a price of $36.45 per share and a market cap of $50,007,729,000. The stock has returned 55.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Suncor Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD reduced their investment in NAS:MU by 806,688 shares. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.53.

On 05/13/2022, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $68.57 per share and a market cap of $76,804,347,000. The stock has returned -11.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 239,545 shares in NAS:LGIH, giving the stock a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $123.74 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, LGI Homes Inc traded for a price of $95.16 per share and a market cap of $2,264,153,000. The stock has returned -42.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LGI Homes Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 94,276-share investment in NYSE:FDX. Previously, the stock had a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.12 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $211.42 per share and a market cap of $53,960,907,000. The stock has returned -28.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD bought 8,934 shares of NAS:BKNG for a total holding of 47,084. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2342.2.

On 05/13/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2096.29 per share and a market cap of $85,538,359,000. The stock has returned -5.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 170.36, a price-book ratio of 19.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.57 and a price-sales ratio of 6.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

