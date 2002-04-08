ServisFirst Bank Announces Addition of Banking Veterans to Charlotte Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (:SFBS), announces the addition of two seasoned, Charlotte-native bankers to ServisFirst Bank Piedmont. Craig May, III will serve as Charlotte Regional President and Robert Shell, II joins the team as Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer.



“We are proud to welcome Craig and Rob to the ServisFirst Bank team,” states Rick Manley, ServisFirst Bank Piedmont Regional CEO. “These two Charlotte-natives have extensive business and banking experience that will enable us to provide the Charlotte market and clients with the superior service ServisFirst Bank has come to be known for.”

Craig May, III, Charlotte Regional President

Craig May joins ServisFirst Bank Piedmont as Regional President with over thirty-five years of corporate, commercial, and community banking experience. As a proven leader of banking teams in multifunctional environments, he has successfully demonstrated expertise in driving growth, profitability, and return on capital.

Prior to joining ServisFirst Bank, May served as Carolinas Region Manager, Managing Director with JPMorgan Chase Bank. He also held numerous leadership positions including Senior Vice President, Regional President with Wells Fargo Bank (previously Wachovia Bank) during his twenty-six years with the company. May earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with a focus in Finance from Wake Forest University and his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from The Citadel.

Robert Shell, II, Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer

Robert Shell joins ServisFirst Bank Piedmont as Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer with twenty-eight years of banking experience. In his leadership positions with banks across North Carolina, he consistently exceeded goals and benchmarks while successfully managing teams to provide superior service to clients. Shell is a versatile banker with experience in both line banking and credit.

Before joining ServisFirst Bank, Shell most recently served as Senior Commercial Relationship Manager with TD Bank. Previously, he was the Senior Credit Officer with Paragon Bank and a Credit Officer with Wells Fargo Bank (previously Wachovia Bank). Shell earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with an Accounting focus from Winthrop University and his Bachelor of Science in Financial Management from Clemson University.

ServisFirst Bank Piedmont is located in SouthPark Towers at 6000 Fairview Road, Suite 1200, Charlotte, NC 28210. For more information on ServisFirst Bank Piedmont, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com or contact Krista Conlin at [email protected].

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $15 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, Piedmont, and West Central Florida. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

