CI&T Releases Inaugural 2021 ESG Report

CI&T (NYSE: CINT, “Company”), a global digital native specialist, and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services to the world’s leading brands, today issued its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report for 2021. The report highlights CI&T’s initiatives and progress to date as well as the key principles that guide the Company's ESG strategy, governance, and goals for 2025.

CI&T’s ESG strategies are driven by a vision to create equitable advancement opportunities for everyone, provide educational and workforce development experiences for underrepresented groups, and to reduce the Company’s environmental impact to create a more sustainable world. These strategies are aligned with the internationally recognized standards set forth by the United Nations (UN) Global Compact Commitment and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“ESG is a longstanding commitment at CI&T and our efforts are devoted to our Company's stakeholders,” said Cesar Gon, Founder and CEO of CI&T. “As the world continues to change rapidly, CI&T is dedicated to being at the forefront of positive shifts, using the latest technology and innovative thinking to be positive agents of change in our society.”

CI&T joined the United Nations Global Compact in July 2021, which demonstrates the Company’s commitment to responsible businesses and sustainable development.CI&T is also a signatory of the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) and a participant of the Target Gender Equality, both UN initiatives, with the objective of promoting gender equity and women empowerment in companies, the market and the community.

CI&T’s ESG Report provides a holistic overview of the Company’s current initiatives while also serving as a transparent framework for its future goals. The CI&T 2021 ESG Report can be found on this link and on the company’s investor relations page, investors.ciandt.com.

