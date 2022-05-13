Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Robert Olstein

Robert Olstein recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Robert A. Olstein is the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of the Olstein Financial Alert Fund (OFALX). He is considered to be an expert in corporate financial disclosure and reporting practices. In 1971, he co-founded the "Quality of Earnings Report" service, which pioneered the concept of using inferential financial screening techniques to analyze balance sheets and income statements to alert institutional portfolio managers to positive or negative factors affecting a company's future earnings power and value of a company's stock.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 107 stocks valued at a total of $798,000,000. The top holdings were IVZ(2.20%), DISCK(2.00%), and WCC(1.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 93,700 shares in NYSE:FIS, giving the stock a 1.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.66 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $96.66 per share and a market cap of $59,024,933,000. The stock has returned -33.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.30, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:WBA by 145,500 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.22.

On 05/13/2022, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc traded for a price of $43.46 per share and a market cap of $37,591,422,000. The stock has returned -15.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 131,000 shares in NYSE:ABM, giving the stock a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.53 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, ABM Industries Inc traded for a price of $44.11 per share and a market cap of $2,950,931,000. The stock has returned -12.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ABM Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio) bought 23,500 shares of NYSE:EFX for a total holding of 42,500. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $235.5.

On 05/13/2022, Equifax Inc traded for a price of $197.64 per share and a market cap of $24,219,906,000. The stock has returned -16.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equifax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-book ratio of 6.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.13 and a price-sales ratio of 4.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 260,000 shares in NYSE:CWK, giving the stock a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.21 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Cushman & Wakefield PLC traded for a price of $18.19 per share and a market cap of $4,115,935,000. The stock has returned -3.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

