Banxa Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

TORONTO, ON and MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2022 / BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA)( OTCQX:BNXAF, Financial)(FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, has today announced Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman will present in the following upcoming industry and investor conferences:

Sequire Fintech Conference - May 19 th , 2022: The conference will be held virtually. Interested parties can view the presentation on Microcaps.com

- May 19 , 2022: The conference will be held virtually. Interested parties can view the presentation on Microcaps.com H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference - May 23 rd - 26 th , 2022: Dominic Carosa will present and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event. The conference will be held in-person at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel and virtually. Interested parties should register at hcwevents.

- May 23 - 26 , 2022: Dominic Carosa will present and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event. The conference will be held in-person at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel and virtually. Interested parties should register at hcwevents. LD Micro Invitational - June 7th - 9th, 2022: Domenic Carosa will present and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event. The conference will be held in-person at the Four Seasons hotel in Westlake Village, CA and virtually. Interested parties should register via mysequire.

The Company's latest investor presentation can be found here: Investor presentation.

Banxa powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's mission and vision are to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

