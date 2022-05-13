Expion360 Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2022

REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2022 / Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), which is focused on the design, assembly, manufacturing and sales of lithium-ion phosphate batteries and supporting accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. All comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

Q1 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 144% to record $2.2 million.

Gross profit increased 213% to $862,000.

Gross margin expanded from 31.1% to 40.0%.

Achieved first quarterly positive cash flow from operations.

Q1 2022 Operational Highlights

One of the country's largest RV dealer groups became a customer, and initiated the sale and distribution of Expion360's lithium batteries and accessories nationwide.

Began selling products to a customer with one of the largest and most well-established battery distribution networks in the U.S.

Established a new 10,000 sq. ft. sales and distribution warehouse in Elkhart, Indiana, to support the company's planned nationwide market expansion.

Secured a new 30,000 sq. ft. facility in Redmond, Oregon to support a planned new in-house battery pack assembly line and onshoring of this part of the production process.

Strengthened company's global supply chain by securing a secondary source for lithium-ion phosphate cells from supplier based in Denmark.

Commenced initial public offering (IPO) of common stock. On April 1, the company's common stock commenced trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market, with total net proceeds from the IPO of approximately $15.7 million.

Management Commentary

"In Q1, we achieved record revenue and our first quarter of positive cash flow from operations," stated John Yozamp, CEO of Expion360. "This strong performance was the result of the increasing demand for our industry leading lithium-ion batteries and accessories for RV, marine and other mobile and stationary power applications. It also reflects how we have significantly strengthened our distribution channels and expanded our customer base of dealers, wholesalers and OEMs over the past year.

"In February, we took a major step towards onshoring our product assembly by securing a 30,000 sq. ft. facility near our headquarters in Redmond, Oregon. We anticipate this new in-house assembly line will improve our operational efficiencies while creating valuable American jobs. We are working towards it becoming operational before the end of the year.

"While many companies are reporting supply chain issues, we believe we have been able to successfully navigate these challenges. We have been leveraging our strong cash position and positive cash flow to opportunistically increase our inventory levels in anticipation of future needs. As a result, we have not experienced supply constraints in fulfilling the orders in our growing sales pipeline.

"In fact, in April, we began shipments of more than 500 e360 lithium batteries to another new major customer, AIM, who provides premium wholesale RV parts and accessories to hundreds of dealers, distribution chain partners and retailers nationwide.

"Also during the quarter, we began selling our products to one of the largest and most well-established battery distributors in the U.S. This distribution network operator has a long-standing strong reputation among RV and marine professionals. We believe their decision to purchase our products is a validation of the quality and innovations we have introduced with our e360 lithium battery product line.

"We expect these new customer wins to increase our sales and elevate our brand nationwide, as well as potentially open the door to new applications, like golf carts and other small service vehicles. These new major customers represent the fruits from our efforts to capitalize on the ongoing market conversion from lead-acid to lithium batteries as a primary method of power storage. Our battery products can also replace gas or propane powered generators to deliver clean and minimal-footprint electric power.

"Looking ahead, we expect our momentum to continue. The progress we've made expanding our customer base and distribution channels over the last year has set the stage for what we anticipate will be the best year yet for Expion360."

Q1 2022 Financial Summary

Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 totaled $2.2 million, up 144% from $885,000 in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to increased sales of lithium-ion batteries and accessories to dealerships, wholesalers and OEMs.

Gross profit totaled $862,000 or 40.0% of revenue as compared to $275,000 or 31.1% of revenue in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to product price adjustments, as well as increased sales of higher margin products primarily to dealerships.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $1.2 million compared to $317,000 in the same year-ago quarter.

Net loss totaled $697,000 or $(0.16) per share compared to a net loss of $247,000 or $(0.10) per share in the same year-ago period.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $799,000 at March 31, 2022, as compared to $773,000 at December 31, 2021. Subsequent to the first quarter of 2022, the company raised net proceeds of approximately $15.7 million in its IPO on the Nasdaq Capital Markets. Cash and equivalents as of May 12, 2022 total approximately $11.6 million.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and the marine industry, with planned expansion into residential and industrial applications. The company sources, assembles and white-labels components and finished products. Its 360 (12V/360Ah) is 3.5x the capacity of an average RV battery and is unique in form factor. Founded in 2016 by the company's CEO, John Yozamp, Expion360 designs and engineers its batteries out of its headquarters in Redmond, Oregon. To learn more about the company, visit, expion360.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Prospectus filed with the SEC on April 4, 2022, previous filings, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor Contact:

Ronald Both or Justin Lumley

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email Contact





Expion360 Inc.

Balance Sheets



(Unaudited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets



Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 799,349 $ 773,238 Accounts receivable 579,638 775,160 Inventory 2,303,497 2,051,880 Prepaid/in-transit inventory 294,846 1,081,225 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 95,112 71,703 Deferred IPO costs 423,634 - Total current assets 4,496,076 4,753,206

Property and equipment 704,527 523,419 Accumulated depreciation (125,216 ) (96,190 ) Property and equipment, net 579,311 427,229

Other Assets Operating leases - right-of-use asset 3,527,335 1,281,371 Deposits 63,901 63,901 Total other assets 3,591,236 1,345,272 Total assets $ 8,666,623 $ 6,525,707

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 341,700 $ 63,180 Customer deposits 423,985 436,648 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 266,700 140,618 Line of credit and short-term revolving loans 550,000 550,000 Current portion of operating lease liability 466,013 218,788 Liability for sale of future revenues, net - 11,502 Note payable in default 100,000 100,000 Current portion of long-term debt 50,465 51,135 Total current liabilities 2,198,863 1,571,871

Long-term debt, net of current portion and discount 982,735 779,486 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 3,100,389 1,092,861 Shareholder promissory notes 825,000 825,000 Total liabilities 7,106,987 4,269,218

Stockholders' equity



Preferred stock, par value $.001; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $.001; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 4,300,000 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 4,300 4,300 Additional paid-in capital 8,355,140 8,355,140 Accumulated deficit (6,799,804 ) (6,102,951 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,559,636 2,256,489 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,666,623

$ 6,525,707



Expion360 Inc.

Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)



2022 2021 Sales, net $ 2,155,345 $ 884,993

Cost of sales 1,293,490 609,971

Gross profit 861,855 275,022

Selling, general and administrative 1,196,376 317,415

Loss from operations (334,521 ) (42,393 )

Other (Income) Interest Income - (147 ) Debt conversion expense - 112,133 Interest expense 362,114 92,814 Miscellaneous 68 - Total other expense 362,182 204,800 Loss before taxes (696,703 ) (247,193 )

Franchise taxes 150 - Net loss $ (696,853 ) $ (247,193 )

Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 4,300,000 2,501,929

SOURCE: Expion360 Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/701095/Expion360-Reports-Results-for-the-First-Quarter-of-2022



