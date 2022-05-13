Star Alliance International Provides Update on Its Innovative, Eco-Friendly Genesis Gold Extraction Technology

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2022 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) has now completed its due diligence on the Genesis gold extraction technology and is finalizing the funding necessary to complete the purchase of 51% of this extraordinary gold extraction process.

This groundbreaking technology extracts up to 98% of the gold from oxide rock, is environmentally safe and is up to 400 times faster than heap leaching, which is currently the preferred method used for gold extraction and Genesis is extremely cost effective.

Chemicals such as sulphuric acid and cyanide salts that are used in heap or vat (tank) leaching processes can result in acidification of the surrounding environment. Release of toxic heap leaching fluids into the environment can affect the health of both the surrounding ecosystem and human population.

The ore is both pre-treated and leached within our Genesis closed loop systemthereby reducing costs and it does not require external chemical agents or fossil fuels.This alone makes the process innovative, but when you add in the speed, a process that generally takes less than 24 hours and extraction rates up to 98%, it can be seen how this process has extraordinary growth potential.

Richard Carey, Chairman of STAL, commented, "The Genesis System will have a beneficial; effect on mining process worldwide. The ability to process tailings (rock left over from the heap leaching process on the surface) will enable us to help clean up ground, while extracting as much or more gold than was originally extracted using a heap leaching process, with no mining requirement. Once the funding is in place, we will commence building systems to first use at our own mines and then to tackle these tailing mounds. We could not be more excited by the prospects for the Company and our Shareholders."

Weverson Correia, President of STAL added, "We are really excited about the prospects for the growth of this technology. During my recent due diligence trip to Guatemala, I had the opportunity to see the Genesis system in operation and was impressed by the simplicity and overall effectiveness of the system. I truly believe this technology is a "game changer" for our Company and its shareholders."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014 under the laws of the State of Nevada.

In August 2019, following a change in control, STAL acquired the mining claims, buildings and equipment from Troy Mining Corporation. The Project is located at the base of the "gold mother lode" in one of the three major vein belts where the greatest concentration of minerals settled, over the years, in California. Now the final for these assets has been made.

Our gold estimates have been confirmed by geologists showing significant reserves of gold located in veins within the areas that are covered by our California mining leases.

STAL plans to commence mining as soon as it is possible.

In December 2021 STAL executed the agreements to acquire 51% of Compania Minera Metalurgica Centro Americana SA (Commsa), a Honduran Corporation. Commsa owns the mining rights to five mines, one approved for mining and 4 approved for exploration. These mines that have significant gold resources run along a 12.5 mile stretch of the Rio Jalan River. We will commence mining operations very shortly and the Company plans to expand operations as soon as possible.

In November, 2021, STAL entered into a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 49% of Lions Works Advertising, SA, a Guatemala Corporation that owns the "Genesis" ore extraction process. Since signing the Letter of Intent the company has renegotiated and will now acquire a 51% interest. This green, environmentally friendly process, extracts up to 98% of the gold ore from the rock. A single module processes300 to 350 tons of ore daily. The speed of extraction is up to 400 times faster than a conventional heap leaching process.

The Company plans to market "Genesis" to mining companies worldwide.

