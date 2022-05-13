Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Ken Heebner

Ken Heebner recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) is the co-founder of Capital Growth Management, a money management firm with more than $6 billion under management.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $1,084,000,000. The top holdings were BTU(5.77%), AR(4.22%), and PRU(3.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,550,000 shares in NYSE:BTU, giving the stock a 5.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.9 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Peabody Energy Corp traded for a price of $21.39 per share and a market cap of $3,088,824,000. The stock has returned 201.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Peabody Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 1,500,000 shares in NYSE:AR, giving the stock a 4.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.4 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Antero Resources Corp traded for a price of $32.745 per share and a market cap of $10,247,143,000. The stock has returned 189.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Antero Resources Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 420,000-share investment in NYSE:CVS. Previously, the stock had a 3.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.03 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $97.57 per share and a market cap of $128,114,897,000. The stock has returned 20.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 460,000-share investment in NYSE:BLDR. Previously, the stock had a 3.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.67 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Builders FirstSource Inc traded for a price of $67.96 per share and a market cap of $11,851,592,000. The stock has returned 37.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.17 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,400,000 shares in NYSE:CTRA, giving the stock a 3.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.34 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Coterra Energy Inc traded for a price of $29.965 per share and a market cap of $24,359,490,000. The stock has returned 77.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.36 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

