Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Murray Stahl

Murray Stahl recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Murray is the Chairman of Horizon Asset Management, Inc. He is also Director of Research and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Small Cap Opportunities Fund and the Paradigm Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 345 stocks valued at a total of $4,964,000,000. The top holdings were TPL(41.31%), FNV(3.48%), and WPM(3.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 351,540 shares in NYSE:BG, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.32 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Bunge Ltd traded for a price of $109.445 per share and a market cap of $16,708,709,000. The stock has returned 25.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bunge Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 195,052-share investment in NYSE:INFO. Previously, the stock had a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.3 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, IHS Markit Ltd traded for a price of $108.61 per share and a market cap of $43,344,119,000. The stock has returned 21.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IHS Markit Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.36.

During the quarter, Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) bought 51,685 shares of NYSE:SPGI for a total holding of 53,000. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.24.

On 05/13/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $337.31 per share and a market cap of $114,984,771,000. The stock has returned -9.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-book ratio of 2.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.78 and a price-sales ratio of 9.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) bought 209,718 shares of NYSE:ADM for a total holding of 983,882. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.76.

On 05/13/2022, Archer-Daniels Midland Co traded for a price of $85.1 per share and a market cap of $47,880,748,000. The stock has returned 29.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archer-Daniels Midland Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) bought 637,210 shares of NAS:VNOM for a total holding of 2,203,014. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.62.

On 05/13/2022, Viper Energy Partners LP traded for a price of $28.81 per share and a market cap of $2,217,397,000. The stock has returned 58.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Viper Energy Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-book ratio of 2.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.64 and a price-sales ratio of 3.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

