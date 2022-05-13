Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Third Avenue Management

Third Avenue Management recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Founded by legendary value investor Martin Whitman, Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) manages mutual funds, separate accounts and hedge funds. Since 2002, Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) has partnered with Affiliated Managers Group, a publicly traded asset manager that has invested in a diverse stable of boutique asset management firms. This partnership allowed Third Avenue to extend ownership rights to its senior professionals, including key members of the investment team, providing a clear and transparent succession plan for the Firm and all of its principals. Today, Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) manages assets across four core strategies — Value, Small-Cap, Real Estate and International Real Estate – which are available to investors through ‘40Act mutual funds, institutional separately managed accounts and a Real Estate Value Fund UCITS for non-U.S. investors.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $734,000,000. The top holdings were FPH(7.28%), HCC(6.74%), and TDW(6.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in AMEX:TPHS by 1,028,197 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.31.

On 05/13/2022, Trinity Place Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1.23 per share and a market cap of $45,326,000. The stock has returned -31.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trinity Place Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -34.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:HCC by 532,528 shares. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.88.

On 05/13/2022, Warrior Met Coal Inc traded for a price of $32.41 per share and a market cap of $1,688,025,000. The stock has returned 98.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warrior Met Coal Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) bought 339,833 shares of NYSE:IVT for a total holding of 843,778. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.16.

On 05/13/2022, InvenTrust Properties Corp traded for a price of $30.19 per share and a market cap of $2,031,095,000. The stock has returned 121.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, InvenTrust Properties Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 502.34, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.48 and a price-sales ratio of 9.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 29,879-share investment in NYSE:ESS. Previously, the stock had a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $333.89 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Essex Property Trust Inc traded for a price of $291.76 per share and a market cap of $19,226,854,000. The stock has returned 6.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Essex Property Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.53 and a price-sales ratio of 13.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 454,411-share investment in NYSE:APTS. Previously, the stock had a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.67 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc traded for a price of $24.899 per share and a market cap of $1,604,565,000. The stock has returned 175.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.