Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

FIL Limited, renamed as Fidelity Worldwide Investments in 2011, is an asset management company that was established in 1969 as an international investment division under Fidelity Investments, which was founded in 1946. The company began with an international outlook, already having an office established in Tokyo when it was founded. FIL Limited would then continue to expand on an international scale, opening its branch in London in 1973, Hong Kong in 1981, and Taipei in 1986 The company became fully independent in 1980 and is privately owned by its management and members of the original founding family. Fidelity Worldwide Investments, as its name suggests, focuses on providing services on an international scale. Today the company has physical locations in 24 countries including Australia, China, Dubai, India, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Tunisia, and much of Europe. Fidelity Worldwide Investments employs over 7000 people, including over 400 portfolio managers and research professionals that are located around the globe. It has won awards such as the Fund House of the Year, DC Provider of the Year, and Premier Group Award in its history and today is one of the “world’s largest providers of investment strategies across asset classes, and retirement solutions.” Fidelity Worldwide Investments has millions of retail clients, banks, financial, advisors, institutions, and corporations in its diverse client base, including over 450 institutions such as pension funds, life insurers, endowment funds, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices as well as 850 companies. The company sees markets as “semi-efficient,” focusing on an active bottom up investment approach built heavily on research as its investment philosophy. Fidelity Worldwide Investments actively covers “over 80 percent of the world’s market capitalization and global investment grade credit universe at any point in time,” all unified on a single platform that is shared company wide. Some of the company’s mutual funds include Growth & Income, Global Property, World Fund, Global Telecommunications, and a variety of funds focused on various countries.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 819 stocks valued at a total of $97,535,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(3.08%), RY(3.06%), and CP(2.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIL Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FIL Ltd bought 24,645,411 shares of NYSE:NOAH for a total holding of 29,182,450. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.47.

On 05/13/2022, Noah Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $16.475 per share and a market cap of $993,407,000. The stock has returned -60.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Noah Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-book ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, FIL Ltd bought 8,374,783 shares of NYSE:BMO for a total holding of 9,045,225. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.93.

On 05/13/2022, Bank of Montreal traded for a price of $102.24 per share and a market cap of $68,911,390,000. The stock has returned 8.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Montreal has a price-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

FIL Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:SHOP by 523,023 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.89.

On 05/13/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $393.91 per share and a market cap of $50,204,702,000. The stock has returned -67.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 366.70, a price-book ratio of 4.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 263.00 and a price-sales ratio of 9.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, FIL Ltd bought 20,759,583 shares of NYSE:GOLD for a total holding of 28,456,186. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.51.

On 05/13/2022, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $20.495 per share and a market cap of $36,712,773,000. The stock has returned -11.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-book ratio of 1.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

FIL Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:CM by 3,692,045 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.34.

On 05/13/2022, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce traded for a price of $105.8 per share and a market cap of $47,960,086,000. The stock has returned 1.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a price-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

