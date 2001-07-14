AGI Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) ("AGI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2022. A total of 9,971,406 common shares, representing approximately 52.83% of AGI's outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The following nominees were elected as directors for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

Director Votes For Percentage Votes Withheld Percentage Tim Close 9,670,052 98.50% 147,457 1.50% Anne De Greef-Safft 9,433,390 96.09% 384,119 3.91% Mike Frank 9,788,588 99.71% 28,921 0.29% Janet Giesselman 9,359,369 95.33% 458,140 4.67% Bill Lambert 9,663,879 98.44% 153,630 1.56% Bill Maslechko 7,059,155 71.90% 2,758,354 28.10% Malcolm (Mac) Moore 9,339,036 95.13% 478,473 4.87% Claudia Roessler 9,569,939 97.48% 247,570 2.52% David White 9,263,362 94.36% 554,147 5.64%

In addition, all other resolutions presented at the meeting were approved by AGI's shareholders, including the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors and the acceptance, on a non-binding advisory basis, of AGI's approach to executive compensation. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under AGI's profile at www.sedar.com.

Company Profile

AGI is a provider of the physical equipment and digital technology solutions required to support global food infrastructure including grain, fertilizer, seed, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product globally.

