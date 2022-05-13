Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P /CA

CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P /CA recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2029 CENTURY PARK EAST LOS ANGELES, CA 90067-2901

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $494,000,000. The top holdings were BACpL.PFD(24.95%), WFCpL.PFD(20.29%), and DHR(17.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P /CA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,515,000 shares in NYSE:NEEpP, giving the stock a 16.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.03 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $45.7 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned -4.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 92.58, a price-book ratio of 3.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.75 and a price-sales ratio of 8.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P /CA bought 142,360 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 299,171. The trade had a 8.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $282.37.

On 05/13/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $248.87 per share and a market cap of $180,805,814,000. The stock has returned -3.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-book ratio of 4.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.05 and a price-sales ratio of 6.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 327,880 shares in NYSE:DCUE, giving the stock a 6.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.82 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Dominion Energy Inc traded for a price of $101.905 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned -0.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-book ratio of 2.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 122,206-share investment in NYSE:BDX. Previously, the stock had a 6.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $257.29 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Becton, Dickinson and Co traded for a price of $247.675 per share and a market cap of $70,536,392,000. The stock has returned 7.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-book ratio of 2.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.20 and a price-sales ratio of 3.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 495,546-share investment in NYSE:SOLN. Previously, the stock had a 5.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.65 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Southern Co traded for a price of $54.95 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 6.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southern Co has a price-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-book ratio of 2.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.86 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.