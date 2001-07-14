Ryder Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Indication of Interest from HG Vora

Ryder+System%2C+Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation%2C and fleet+management solutions, today confirmed that it has received an unsolicited indication of interest from HG Vora Capital Management, LLC to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Ryder not currently owned by HG Vora for $86.00 per share in cash.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220513005463/en/

Ryder is a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, the Ryder Board of Directors will carefully review and evaluate the indication of interest to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders.

Morgan Stanley & Co. is acting as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is acting as legal advisor to Ryder.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220513005463/en/