Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Hanlon Investment Management, Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $464,000,000. The top holdings were GLPI(17.12%), XLK(4.67%), and VUG(4.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hanlon Investment Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. bought 97,748 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 173,178. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.45.

On 05/13/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $83.105 per share and a market cap of $23,774,911,000. The stock has returned -3.32% over the past year.

The guru sold out of their 56,211-share investment in NAS:TLT. Previously, the stock had a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $137.54 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $116.18 per share and a market cap of $18,029,584,000. The stock has returned -11.93% over the past year.

The guru sold out of their 164,839-share investment in ARCA:SPMD. Previously, the stock had a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.64 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF traded for a price of $42.54 per share and a market cap of $4,919,851,000. The stock has returned -8.67% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

The guru sold out of their 181,844-share investment in ARCA:SPSM. Previously, the stock had a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.04 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $38.034 per share and a market cap of $4,194,811,000. The stock has returned -9.15% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a price-book ratio of 1.97.

During the quarter, Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. bought 26,997 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 32,617. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.7.

On 05/13/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $118.5 per share and a market cap of $31,203,684,000. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

