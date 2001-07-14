Sol Gindi Named Head of Wells Fargo Advisors, Jim Hays to Retire

Wells Fargo & Company today announced that Sol Gindi is the new head of Wells Fargo Advisors (WFA) and head of the Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) Client Relationship Group, reporting to Barry Sommers, head of WIM. In this role, Gindi will lead the Wells Fargo brokerage and wealth management channels, the independent business, and First Clearing. Every advisor leading a client relationship reports up to him.

Jim Hays, who has been in this role since July 2019, has announced his retirement after 35 years in financial services. He will remain at Wells Fargo over the coming months to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Gindi joined Wells Fargo in October 2020 as chief financial officer (CFO) for WIM reporting to Mike Santomassimo, Wells Fargo CFO.

“Sol has been a strong CFO for WIM and has been deeply immersed in every aspect of our business,” said Sommers. “I have every confidence he will be a dynamic leader as we grow the Wells Fargo wealth management business. Jim has been a strong leader and partner and I wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement.”

Gindi came from JP Morgan where he held numerous senior leadership roles including CFO and chief operating officer for both the Wealth Management and Consumer Banking businesses. In those roles he was responsible for client service, client and advisor experience, client and advisor platforms, branch real estate, branch operations, and the innovation lab.

He is a graduate of the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business with an M.B.A. in finance and a B.S. in economics. He serves on the United Negro College Fund New York Leadership Council and previously served on the Board of the Consumer Bankers Association.

