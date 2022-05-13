Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Wallace Weitz

Wallace Weitz recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Portfolio manager of Weitz Value Fund, Weitz Hickory Fund and Weitz Partners Value Fund, which he started in 1983.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $2,234,000,000. The top holdings were GOOG(7.37%), BRK.B(6.88%), and V(4.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SCHW by 510,363 shares. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.05.

On 05/13/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $65.5 per share and a market cap of $124,343,736,000. The stock has returned -4.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10 and a price-sales ratio of 6.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 127,979 shares in NYSE:IT, giving the stock a 1.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $289.47 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Gartner Inc traded for a price of $255.421 per share and a market cap of $20,571,284,000. The stock has returned 11.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gartner Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-book ratio of 175.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.92 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:AON by 93,007 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $290.48.

On 05/13/2022, Aon PLC traded for a price of $280.48 per share and a market cap of $59,873,146,000. The stock has returned 11.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-book ratio of 50.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.83 and a price-sales ratio of 5.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) bought 313,700 shares of NAS:CSGP for a total holding of 1,443,100. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.5.

On 05/13/2022, CoStar Group Inc traded for a price of $58.134 per share and a market cap of $23,095,973,000. The stock has returned -32.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CoStar Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 73.77, a price-book ratio of 3.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.02 and a price-sales ratio of 11.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) bought 90,350 shares of NAS:FB for a total holding of 397,250. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/13/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $197.98 per share and a market cap of $534,769,502,000. The stock has returned -36.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.65 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

