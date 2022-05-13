Trust Stamp to Present at Microcap Rodeo's Spring into Action Best Ideas Virtual Conference on May 17th

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2022 / Trust Stamp (Nasdaq:IDAI) (Euronext Growth:AIID ID), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM providing AI-powered trust and identity services used globally across multiple sectors, today announced that Josh Allen, EVP of Corporate Finance for Trust Stamp and CEO of Trust Stamp Malta Ltd. and Trust Stamp Rwanda Ltd., has been invited to present at the Spring Into Action - Best Ideas Investor Conference, which is being held virtually on May 16th - 20th, 2022.

Mr. Allen is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 17th at 10:30 am ET. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45614. Mr. Allen will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

Investors can register for the conference here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Spring Into Action Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its "Best Ideas Bowl." This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 36 best ideas. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 36 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp, the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq:IDAI) and Euronext Growth in Dublin (Euronext Growth:AIID ID). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events based on information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Enquiries

Trust Stamp

Email: [email protected]

Gareth Genner, Chief Executive Officer

Nisha Naik, Executive VP of Communications

Davy (Euronext Growth Advisor)

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Barry Murphy

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212-671-1021

Crescendo Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Trust Stamp

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/701310/Trust-Stamp-to-Present-at-Microcap-Rodeos-Spring-into-Action-Best-Ideas-Virtual-Conference-on-May-17th



