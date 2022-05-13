Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Tweedy Browne

Tweedy Browne recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Tweedy, Browne's operations are managed by its Management Committee, which consists of Jay Hill, Thomas H. Shrager, John D. Spears and Robert Q. Wyckoff, Jr., who have been with the firm for tenures ranging from 18 to 47 years. Tweedy, Browne is owned by its Managing Directors and certain other employees and by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. ("AMG"), which owns a majority interest in the firm. AMG provides the Firm with operational autonomy and a seamless mechanism for ownership transfer and succession. Benjamin Graham, through his investment firm Graham-Newman Corp., was one of the firm's primary brokerage clients in the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $3,096,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.A(14.75%), GOOGL(11.40%), and JNJ(8.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,925,102 shares in NAS:IONS, giving the stock a 3.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.73 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $35.995 per share and a market cap of $5,137,336,000. The stock has returned -5.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 229.03 and a price-sales ratio of 6.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 1,146,831 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.67.

On 05/13/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $49.465 per share and a market cap of $205,776,713,000. The stock has returned -3.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-book ratio of 5.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.54 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:CSL by 125,525 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.39.

On 05/13/2022, Carlisle Companies Inc traded for a price of $246.64 per share and a market cap of $12,767,968,000. The stock has returned 31.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carlisle Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-book ratio of 4.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:AZO by 10,800 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1955.03.

On 05/13/2022, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $1996.765 per share and a market cap of $39,521,578,000. The stock has returned 30.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 230,740 shares in NYSE:THO, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.08 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Thor Industries Inc traded for a price of $82.57 per share and a market cap of $4,567,510,000. The stock has returned -34.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thor Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

