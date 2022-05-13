Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Ron Baron

Ron Baron recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder of Baron Capital Management. He is Co-Portfolio Manager of Baron Asset Fund and remains Portfolio Manager of the Growth and Partners Funds. Baron graduated from Bucknell University with a B.A. in Chemistry, and later attended George Washington University Law School in the evenings.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 387 stocks valued at a total of $40,738,000,000. The top holdings were TSLA(15.34%), IT(3.85%), and IDXX(3.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:RNG by 967,271 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.59.

On 05/13/2022, RingCentral Inc traded for a price of $69.24 per share and a market cap of $6,524,265,000. The stock has returned -75.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RingCentral Inc has a price-book ratio of 18.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -40.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 874,279 shares in NAS:BIDU, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Baidu Inc traded for a price of $116.92 per share and a market cap of $40,602,125,000. The stock has returned -41.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) bought 152,554 shares of NYSE:SHOP for a total holding of 354,147. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.89.

On 05/13/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $398.9745 per share and a market cap of $50,873,624,000. The stock has returned -67.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 371.59, a price-book ratio of 4.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 267.44 and a price-sales ratio of 9.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) bought 658,687 shares of NYSE:SPOT for a total holding of 1,774,545. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $171.13.

On 05/13/2022, Spotify Technology SA traded for a price of $105.825 per share and a market cap of $20,374,974,000. The stock has returned -56.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spotify Technology SA has a price-book ratio of 8.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 33,275 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2718.53.

On 05/13/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2325.07 per share and a market cap of $1,538,107,289,000. The stock has returned 1.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.03 and a price-sales ratio of 5.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.