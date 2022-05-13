BnSellit Technology Inc. Announces Technology Platform

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2022 / BnSellit Technology Inc. ("BnSellit" or the "Corporation") (CSE:BNSL) is pleased to announce, effective as of May 9, 2022, it has made its technology platform available to hotels and Short-term/vacation rental owners and operators in over 130 countries.

This was made possible by the Corporation's recently announced dynamic multi-language support and movement away from distribution dependency by the Apple Store and Google Play Shop. Now, access to the BnSellit platform is available on any mobile device, tablet or computer with an active internet connection without the requirement to download any application.

"This technology enhancement to the platform will provide significant additional growth opportunities for BnSellit while further enhancing the guest experience along with providing additional revenue generating opportunities for hotel, short-term/vacation rental owners and operators from around the world." says Tony Comparelli - CEO, BnSellit Technology Inc.

About Bnsellit

BnSellit Technology Inc. is a technology company that connects guests staying in Short-Term Rental ("STR") properties with items offered for sale or rent by STR owners and managers ("Hosts"). With the BnSellit app, Hosts can quickly and easily post and manage items located on site for sale or rent. Items which can significantly increase revenue per stay. These items can include local souvenirs, decor, essential items, snacks, toiletries, art, antiques and activity kits. Using the BnSellit app, Hosts can also rent bicycles, golf clubs or sell access to hi-speed internet for even more revenue. When guests arrive at a BnSellit Host location, they are presented with simple instructions on how to view, purchase or rent available items. Once the payment transaction is complete, the guest can use the item during their stay or take it with them when they leave. Guests also have access to multiple local experiences and attractions that they can book directly through the App.

Through its Enterprise division, the Corporation can offer hotel chains the ability to use the platform, either branded or white label, to offer their guests additional services with minimal implementation disruption. The Platform has already been linked to many hotel chain loyalty programs via their published APIs.

For further information, please contact:

Antonio Comparelli, Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 416-720-8677

https://bnsellit.com/

Sian Bolton, Chief Financial Officer

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 403-700-6466

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: BnSellit Technology Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/701319/BnSellit-Technology-Inc-Announces-Technology-Platform



