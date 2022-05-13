Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Sarah Ketterer

Sarah Ketterer recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Ms. Ketterer is the Chief Executive Officer of Causeway since June 2001. Her firm manages more than $15 billion as of May, 2008. She is responsible for investment research in global financials and healthcare. Prior Experience From November 1996 to June 2001, Ms. Ketterer worked for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers ("HW-MLIM"). At HW-MLIM, she was a Managing Director and co-head of the firm's HW-MLIM International and Global Value team. Education Ms. Ketterer has a BA in Economics and Political Science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Amos Tuck School, Dartmouth College.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $4,185,000,000. The top holdings were RYAAY(13.14%), TSM(9.08%), and CNI(8.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,284,148-share investment in NYSE:BAP. Previously, the stock had a 3.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $150.96 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Credicorp Ltd traded for a price of $131.855 per share and a market cap of $10,434,590,000. The stock has returned -12.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Credicorp Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,291,742 shares of NAS:RYAAY for a total holding of 6,309,195. The trade had a 2.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.11.

On 05/13/2022, Ryanair Holdings PLC traded for a price of $83.405 per share and a market cap of $18,944,715,000. The stock has returned -31.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ryanair Holdings PLC has a price-book ratio of 3.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -109.09 and a price-sales ratio of 4.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) bought 772,817 shares of NYSE:CNI for a total holding of 2,572,261. The trade had a 2.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.98.

On 05/13/2022, Canadian National Railway Co traded for a price of $111.06 per share and a market cap of $77,165,532,000. The stock has returned 2.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian National Railway Co has a price-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-book ratio of 4.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.39 and a price-sales ratio of 6.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:AVGO by 101,644 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $593.78.

On 05/13/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $587.7 per share and a market cap of $241,465,651,000. The stock has returned 38.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-book ratio of 10.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.36 and a price-sales ratio of 8.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:ASH by 603,543 shares. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.26.

On 05/13/2022, Ashland Global Holdings Inc traded for a price of $98.93 per share and a market cap of $5,356,006,000. The stock has returned 15.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.