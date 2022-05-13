Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Ray Dalio

Ray Dalio recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) founded Greenwich, CT based hedge fund Bridgewater Associates in 1975. Now it has more than $165 billion under management. The firm claims 13% annual returns after fees. The success of the hedge fund made Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) 84th richest person in the world, according to Forbes. Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) is the son of a jazz musician. Studied finance at Long Island U., went to work for Merrill Lynch in 1972. Harvard MBA in 1973. Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) bought his first stock the age of 12.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 970 stocks valued at a total of $24,798,000,000. The top holdings were VWO(4.23%), PG(4.20%), and IEMG(3.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) bought 10,710,521 shares of ARCA:EEM for a total holding of 19,621,771. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.19.

On 05/13/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.45 per share and a market cap of $26,446,365,000. The stock has returned -22.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a price-book ratio of 1.80.

During the quarter, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) bought 7,668,119 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 15,960,820. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.78.

On 05/13/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $49.8673 per share and a market cap of $66,536,718,000. The stock has returned -20.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

During the quarter, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) bought 3,212,150 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 7,480,545. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.52.

On 05/13/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $87.49 per share and a market cap of $235,156,250,000. The stock has returned -63.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) bought 5,912,598 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 22,717,958. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.99.

On 05/13/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.42 per share and a market cap of $70,874,051,000. The stock has returned -18.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.88.

During the quarter, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,634,471 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 6,823,611. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.55.

On 05/13/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $153.27 per share and a market cap of $367,740,227,000. The stock has returned 14.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-book ratio of 8.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

