Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of STATE OF WISCONSIN INVESTMENT BOARD

STATE OF WISCONSIN INVESTMENT BOARD recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, or SWIB for short, was created in 1951 and primarily serves to manage the assets of various state trust funds. The agency is required to make investment decisions related to pension funds “solely for the benefit of the members of the Wisconsin Retirement System” using “the diligence, skill and care that a prudent investor would use in managing a large public pension fund.” The board of trustees are at the top of the organization and are responsible for making decisions about SWIB’s overall investment management policies, including asset allocation, investment guidelines, and performance benchmarks with reviews on a month basis. The board is made up of nine members and are also responsible for appointing the executive director and director of internal audit. The executive staff, which operates under the board of trustees, is made up of eight members, each serving a very specific oversight role, with the current executive director Michael Williamson, who has over three and a half decades of experience in the public sector, overseeing the staff. SWIB currently holds over 102 billion in total assets under management. Most of these assets, approximately 93%, come from the Wisconsin Retirement System trust funds that serves over 580 thousand people. The rest of the organization’s assets are made out of the State Investment Fund (about 6%), which is a cash balance from various state and local governmental units, and five other state trust funds that make up about 1% of total assets, including the Injured Patients and Families Compensation Fund, State Life Insurance Fund, Local Government Property Insurance Fund, Tuition Trust Fund, and State Historical Society of Wisconsin Endowment Fund. The investment performance goal of the agency is for its Core Fund, the larger of the two funds in the Wisconsin Retirement System which is fully diversified and balanced, and Variable Fund, an equity stock fund that fully reflect market changes and have a higher degree of risk, to exceed the benchmarks set by the Trustees.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2275 stocks valued at a total of $48,182,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(4.61%), MSFT(4.24%), and AMZN(2.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STATE OF WISCONSIN INVESTMENT BOARD’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 9,827,500 shares in ARCA:HYG, giving the stock a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.97 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.7799 per share and a market cap of $14,396,898,000. The stock has returned -8.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.65.

During the quarter, STATE OF WISCONSIN INVESTMENT BOARD bought 2,016,692 shares of ARCA:LQD for a total holding of 3,325,452. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.24.

On 05/13/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond traded for a price of $111.6 per share and a market cap of $31,646,735,000. The stock has returned -11.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

STATE OF WISCONSIN INVESTMENT BOARD reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 971,477 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.63.

On 05/13/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $178.31 per share and a market cap of $53,450,627,000. The stock has returned -17.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a price-book ratio of 2.22.

During the quarter, STATE OF WISCONSIN INVESTMENT BOARD bought 4,090,500 shares of ARCA:EEM for a total holding of 4,971,500. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.19.

On 05/13/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.45 per share and a market cap of $26,446,365,000. The stock has returned -22.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a price-book ratio of 1.80.

The guru sold out of their 726,255-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48,414,621,000. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

