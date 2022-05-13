Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of AXA S.A.

AXA S.A. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1135 stocks valued at a total of $34,784,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(4.60%), MSFT(3.76%), and AMZN(2.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AXA S.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

AXA S.A. reduced their investment in NYSE:RACE by 327,328 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $223.56.

On 05/13/2022, Ferrari NV traded for a price of $194.18 per share and a market cap of $36,106,809,000. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferrari NV has a price-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-book ratio of 14.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.93 and a price-sales ratio of 7.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

AXA S.A. reduced their investment in NAS:IPGP by 451,861 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.84.

On 05/13/2022, IPG Photonics Corp traded for a price of $98.72 per share and a market cap of $5,122,163,000. The stock has returned -48.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IPG Photonics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.13 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

AXA S.A. reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 126,994 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $481.12.

On 05/13/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $405.31 per share and a market cap of $192,269,701,000. The stock has returned -17.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-book ratio of 13.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.58 and a price-sales ratio of 12.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, AXA S.A. bought 1,228,765 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 2,262,099. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.88.

On 05/13/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $49.845 per share and a market cap of $282,594,303,000. The stock has returned 30.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.57 and a price-sales ratio of 3.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

AXA S.A. reduced their investment in NAS:TER by 388,890 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.07.

On 05/13/2022, Teradyne Inc traded for a price of $107.62 per share and a market cap of $17,367,608,000. The stock has returned -10.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradyne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-book ratio of 7.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.21 and a price-sales ratio of 5.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

