Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of KOCH INDUSTRIES INC

KOCH INDUSTRIES INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 13 stocks valued at a total of $1,480,000,000. The top holdings were OWL(37.83%), CMTG(17.52%), and GFS(14.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KOCH INDUSTRIES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

KOCH INDUSTRIES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:OWL by 28,799,854 shares. The trade had a 25.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.68.

On 05/13/2022, Blue Owl Capital Inc traded for a price of $11.095 per share and a market cap of $4,519,157,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blue Owl Capital Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.82.

KOCH INDUSTRIES INC reduced their investment in NAS:GFS by 2,938,427 shares. The trade had a 10.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.85.

On 05/13/2022, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc traded for a price of $52.785 per share and a market cap of $28,177,186,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 557.63, a price-book ratio of 3.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.70 and a price-sales ratio of 7.47.

The guru established a new position worth 1,791,986 shares in NYSE:ASPN, giving the stock a 4.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.48 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Aspen Aerogels Inc traded for a price of $17.38 per share and a market cap of $629,250,000. The stock has returned -17.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aspen Aerogels Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.95 and a price-sales ratio of 4.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 2,030,952-share investment in NYSE:AI. Previously, the stock had a 3.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.1 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, C3.ai Inc traded for a price of $17.775 per share and a market cap of $1,887,565,000. The stock has returned -71.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, C3.ai Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.19 and a price-sales ratio of 6.74.

KOCH INDUSTRIES INC reduced their investment in NAS:HLTH by 3,698,296 shares. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.06.

On 05/13/2022, Cue Health Inc traded for a price of $5.135 per share and a market cap of $752,427,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cue Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-book ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

