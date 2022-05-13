Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1420 5TH AVE SUITE 3150 Seattle, WA 98101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 494 stocks valued at a total of $2,006,000,000. The top holdings were VCSH(7.24%), VTIP(6.44%), and VCIT(4.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought 216,243 shares of BATS:MTUM for a total holding of 382,751. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $164.25.

On 05/13/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $142.305 per share and a market cap of $10,309,200,000. The stock has returned -13.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a price-book ratio of 4.58.

During the quarter, Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought 270,522 shares of ARCA:DFIV for a total holding of 1,296,613. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.69.

On 05/13/2022, Dimensional International Value ETF traded for a price of $31.3 per share and a market cap of $3,821,730,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a price-book ratio of 1.04.

During the quarter, Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought 154,495 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 290,130. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 05/13/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $47.58 per share and a market cap of $28,458,757,000. The stock has returned -4.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a price-book ratio of 4.24.

Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 5,557 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 05/13/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $767.74 per share and a market cap of $801,737,000,000. The stock has returned 23.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 104.99, a price-book ratio of 23.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 61.12 and a price-sales ratio of 14.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought 29,384 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 327,875. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/13/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $147.1 per share and a market cap of $2,390,470,308,000. The stock has returned 16.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-book ratio of 35.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.50 and a price-sales ratio of 6.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.