Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

311 Alexander St. Rochester, NY 14604

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 133 stocks valued at a total of $650,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(10.27%), MSFT(5.17%), and AMZN(3.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought 96,940 shares of NAS:EMB for a total holding of 175,896. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.17.

On 05/13/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $89.315 per share and a market cap of $14,758,968,000. The stock has returned -15.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 55,352 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.7.

On 05/13/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $118.65 per share and a market cap of $31,224,748,000. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought 27,482 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 47,831. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $216.36.

On 05/13/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $198.73 per share and a market cap of $429,173,702,000. The stock has returned -11.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-book ratio of 13.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.60 and a price-sales ratio of 16.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced their investment in NYSE:DELL by 102,895 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.94.

On 05/13/2022, Dell Technologies Inc traded for a price of $45.18 per share and a market cap of $34,229,333,000. The stock has returned -7.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dell Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced their investment in NAS:AMGN by 25,490 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $229.71.

On 05/13/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $243.45 per share and a market cap of $130,147,130,000. The stock has returned 0.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-book ratio of 142.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.42 and a price-sales ratio of 5.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.