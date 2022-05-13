Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

23 Corporate Plaza Newport Beach, CA 92660

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $266,000,000. The top holdings were EQIX(7.04%), AVB(5.52%), and EQR(5.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 163,110 shares in NYSE:EQR, giving the stock a 5.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.26 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Equity Residential traded for a price of $74.82 per share and a market cap of $27,951,192,000. The stock has returned 6.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equity Residential has a price-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-book ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.14 and a price-sales ratio of 11.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 221,856 shares in NYSE:DRE, giving the stock a 4.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.62 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Duke Realty Corp traded for a price of $53.21 per share and a market cap of $20,606,793,000. The stock has returned 19.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.21 and a price-sales ratio of 18.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 109,593 shares in NAS:REG, giving the stock a 2.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Regency Centers Corp traded for a price of $67.59 per share and a market cap of $11,670,654,000. The stock has returned 8.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regency Centers Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.58 and a price-sales ratio of 9.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 37,383-share investment in NYSE:CPT. Previously, the stock had a 2.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $164.9 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Camden Property Trust traded for a price of $145.31 per share and a market cap of $15,464,697,000. The stock has returned 23.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Camden Property Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-book ratio of 3.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.91 and a price-sales ratio of 12.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:REXR by 79,023 shares. The trade had a 2.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.12.

On 05/13/2022, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc traded for a price of $68.13 per share and a market cap of $11,272,579,000. The stock has returned 28.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 76.41, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.03 and a price-sales ratio of 20.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.