Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1907 stocks valued at a total of $374,000,000. The top holdings were IWF(11.50%), IWD(8.21%), and AAPL(5.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 69,687 shares in NAS:VWOB, giving the stock a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.89 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $64.0381 per share and a market cap of $2,726,527,000. The stock has returned -14.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced their investment in NAS:EMB by 34,780 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.17.

On 05/13/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $89.315 per share and a market cap of $14,758,968,000. The stock has returned -15.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 51,859 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.99.

On 05/13/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.465 per share and a market cap of $70,874,051,000. The stock has returned -18.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.88.

During the quarter, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 8,932 shares of ARCA:IWD for a total holding of 185,121. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $163.6.

On 05/13/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $154.66 per share and a market cap of $53,157,175,000. The stock has returned -1.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a price-book ratio of 2.52.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced their investment in ARCA:BIV by 17,294 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.99.

On 05/13/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $78.291 per share and a market cap of $12,364,644,000. The stock has returned -8.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

