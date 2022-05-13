Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Selkirk Management LLC

Selkirk Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE MAIN STREET CHATHAM, NJ 07928

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 13 stocks valued at a total of $158,000,000. The top holdings were AMZN(28.82%), GOOGL(11.24%), and CHGG(10.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Selkirk Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Selkirk Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVNA by 5,000 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.67.

On 05/13/2022, Carvana Co traded for a price of $38.18 per share and a market cap of $4,004,510,000. The stock has returned -83.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carvana Co has a price-book ratio of 37.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -26.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Selkirk Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:Z by 10,000 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.9.

On 05/13/2022, Zillow Group Inc traded for a price of $40.42 per share and a market cap of $9,966,807,000. The stock has returned -65.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zillow Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -43.96 and a price-sales ratio of 0.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Selkirk Management LLC bought 150,000 shares of NYSE:CHGG for a total holding of 450,000. The trade had a 2.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.74.

On 05/13/2022, Chegg Inc traded for a price of $18.065 per share and a market cap of $2,286,878,000. The stock has returned -77.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chegg Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-book ratio of 2.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 70,600-share investment in NAS:CDLX. Previously, the stock had a 2.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.11 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Cardlytics Inc traded for a price of $31.69 per share and a market cap of $1,071,897,000. The stock has returned -66.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cardlytics Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -42.55 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Selkirk Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GDS by 99,000 shares. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.01.

On 05/13/2022, GDS Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $29.38 per share and a market cap of $5,605,981,000. The stock has returned -63.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GDS Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.16 and a price-sales ratio of 4.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

