Altius Reports Voting Results From May 13, 2022 Annual General Meeting

Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS; OTCQX: ATUSF) (“Altius” or the “Corporation”) reports that all resolutions presented at its May 13, 2022 Annual General Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the election of directors Nicole Adshead-Bell, Teresa Conway, John Baker, Brian Dalton, Anna El Erian, André Gaumond, Roger Lace, Fred Mifflin, and Jamie Strauss, all with votes in favour at 97% or higher. The voting participation rate was over 65% and Altius thanks its shareholders and their intermediaries for another year of solid voter participation. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY 13, 2022 - REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

RESOLUTION

FOR

WITHHELD

RESULT

Appointment of Deloitte LLP, St. John’s, NL as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration

26,229,963

582,757

Approved (97.83%)

Election of the following directors:

Nicole Adshead-Bell

22,080,500

409,233

Elected (98.18%)

Teresa Conway

22,367,166

122,567

Elected (99.46%)

John Baker

21,893,048

596,685

Elected (97.35%)

Brian Dalton

22,396,754

92,979

Elected (99.56%)

Anna El Erian

21,706,098

783,635

Elected (96.52%)

André Gaumond

22,378,308

111,425

Elected (99.51%)

Roger Lace

22,362,256

127,477

Elected (99.43%)

Fred Mifflin

22,314,255

175,478

Elected (99.22%)

Jamie Strauss

22,366,890

122,843

Elected (99.45%)

Set Number of Directors at 9

22,380,443

109,291

Approved (99.51%)

Say on Pay

FOR
22,209,356

AGAINST
280,377

RESULT
Approved (98.75%)

About Altius

Altius’s strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with sustainability-related global growth trends including the electricity generation transition from fossil fuel to renewables, transportation electrification, reduced emissions from steelmaking and increasing agricultural yield requirements. These macro-trends each hold the potential to cause increased demand for many of Altius’s commodity exposures including copper, renewable based electricity, several key battery metals (lithium, nickel and cobalt), clean iron ore, and potash. In addition, Altius runs a successful Project Generation business that originates mineral projects for sale to developers in exchange for equity positions and royalties. Altius has 47,855,837 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange. It is included in each of the S&P/TSX Small Cap, the S&P/TSX Global Mining, and the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats indices.

