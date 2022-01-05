Celebrate Popular 90's Sitcom With Sally Hansen's® Limited Edition Miracle Gel™ X Friends™ Collection

Inspired by the hit TV show Friends™, Sally Hansen™, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, launches a limited-edition collection celebrating the top moments from the show. Introducing the Sally Hansen® Miracle Gel™ X Friends™ Collection featuring a variety of shimmer, pearlescent, crème, and glitter shades worthy of making Friends™ fanatics clap with joy.

Each polish in the collection incorporates Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel™ Patent Color Set Technology and chip-resistant formula for a rich manicure with up to 8 days of color and shine. Topped with the Sally Hansen® Miracle Gel™ topcoat, you’re just two simple steps away from our longest-lasting manicure, without the use of a UV lamp.

“It’s no secret that beauty trends from the 90’s have made a comeback and we’re thrilled to join in on the fun. What better way to celebrate the return of nostalgic trends than to partner with the show that inspired so many of the beauty looks we know and love today. We’re excited to see everyone show off their manicures to celebrate this collaboration with Friends™.” said Celia Tombalakian, Vice President, Global Marketing for Sally Hansen.

Oh. My. Gawd. These Colors!

The limited-edition Sally Hansen Miracle Gel™ X Friends™ collection features ten shades ($9.99 each) inspired by iconic moments in the show:

Friends™ Oh My Coffee – A mocha tone that will make you feel like you’re sitting in Central Perk

Friends™ Central Pink – A light pink color reminiscent of Chandler dressed like the Easter Bunny

Friends™ A Moo Point – A white shade like the cow Joey referred to when explaining “moot point”

Friends™ Lavendoor – A lilac shade to match Monica’s apartment door

Friends™ Yellow Taxi – A yellow shimmer like Pheobe’s inherited taxicab

Friends™ Stick to the Routine – a multi-glitter polish that will have you busting a move like you’re at a New Year’s Rocking Eve’ party

Friends™ The One With The Teal – A pearly teal that will have you ready to discuss all the tea between Ross and Rachel

Friends™ How You Bluein’? - A shimmery navy like Joey’s blue lipstick for men

Friends™ Pivot! – An orange glitter polish that’s less chaotic than moving a couch in NYC

Friends™ He’s Her Lobster – A pearlescent red that will be sure to attract your mate for life

Each classic Miracle Gel™ bottle is adorned with the classic Friends™ Brand logo on its cap, along with the iconic yellow picture frame on the bottle.

The Sally Hansen Miracle Gel™ X Friends™ collection is available starting 5/1/2022 in mass-market, drugstore, food and e-commerce retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit sallyhansen.com

Fans can watch Friends: The Reunion special and binge all 236 episodes of the original series on HBO Max.

ABOUT SALLY HANSEN

Sally Hansen Inc. is an American beauty brand, first founded in 1946 by Sally Hansen herself. Hard As Nails was the first Sally Hansen product filed for a patent in 1957.

Since then, the brand has become famous for its dedication to making innovatively formulated beauty products for real women. Beauty that really works. Learn more at sallyhansen.com or on Instagram.

ABOUT COTY

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by Warner Bros. Discovery’s biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220513005514/en/