Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store and send money, today announced the retirement of Michael Vollkommer, its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr. Vollkommer, who has been the Company’s Chief Financial Officer since December 2018, will retire from Priority on September 1, 2022. Subsequently, Mr. Vollkommer will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition and to assist in executing strategic projects going forward. The Company has begun its search for Mr. Vollkommer’s replacement and expects to name the next CFO during the third quarter.

“On behalf of all of my Priority colleagues and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mike for his dedication to helping advance the mission at Priority,” noted Tom Priore, Chairman and Chief Executive Office at Priority. “Mike has been instrumental in setting a strong foundation for Priority as a publicly traded company. We congratulate Mike as he transitions to this new phase in life.”

“I am proud of what we accomplished in the time I’ve been with Priority and excited about the future prospects of the Company,” said Mr. Vollkommer. “While I am stepping away from the role of CFO, I look forward to continuing to contribute to the Company in an advisory capacity.”

Priority is a payments powerhouse driving the convergence of payments and banking. The company has built a single platform to collect, store, and send money that operates at scale. We help our customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Our tailored, agile technology powers high-value, payments products bolstered by our industry-leading personalized support. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.

