Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Ruane Cunniff

Ruane Cunniff recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

This is the firm founded by William Ruane, who died in Oct. 2005. We continue to track its stock picks. The current investment committee is directed by Richard T. Cunniff. William Ruane is a Graham-and-Doddsville superinvestor recognized by Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio). William Ruane was founder and Chairman of Sequoia Fund, Inc. (SEQUX). Since inception in 1970 through September 30, 2007, the Fund has returned 15.57% average annually. During the same period the S&P 500 returned an average 11.86% annually. He is a student of Benjamin Graham, and attended his class at the same time as Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio).

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $10,153,000,000. The top holdings were UNH(9.14%), ANTM(8.50%), and TSM(6.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 2,804,442 shares. The trade had a 3.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.79.

On 05/13/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $107.33 per share and a market cap of $195,408,584,000. The stock has returned -41.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 63.88, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) bought 653,867 shares of NAS:NFLX for a total holding of 1,428,972. The trade had a 2.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.64.

On 05/13/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $187.64 per share and a market cap of $83,363,547,000. The stock has returned -64.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-book ratio of 4.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.72 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) bought 189,688 shares of NAS:FB for a total holding of 2,834,735. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/13/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $198.62 per share and a market cap of $537,529,952,000. The stock has returned -36.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-book ratio of 4.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) bought 285,729 shares of NYSE:W for a total holding of 3,440,017. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $141.04.

On 05/13/2022, Wayfair Inc traded for a price of $57.33 per share and a market cap of $6,033,807,000. The stock has returned -81.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wayfair Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -72.21 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 50,296 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $481.86.

On 05/13/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $485.4 per share and a market cap of $455,388,495,000. The stock has returned 19.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-book ratio of 6.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.