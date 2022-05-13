Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Dodge & Cox was founded in 1930 by Van Duyn Dodge and E. Morris Cox. The firm employs a team research approach in making investment decisions. The investment decisions are made by the Investment Policy Committees, and while the members of these committees may change over time, the firm aims to preserve the continuity of its investing philosophy, research and culture.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 198 stocks valued at a total of $164,570,000,000. The top holdings were SCHW(3.70%), WFC(3.65%), and OXY(3.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Dodge & Cox’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Dodge & Cox bought 1,957,941 shares of NAS:REGN for a total holding of 2,237,063. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $632.11.

On 05/13/2022, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $645.52 per share and a market cap of $70,907,915,000. The stock has returned 25.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-book ratio of 3.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.02 and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Dodge & Cox reduced their investment in NYSE:BAC by 25,978,501 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.18.

On 05/13/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $35.17 per share and a market cap of $283,360,518,000. The stock has returned -12.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Dodge & Cox reduced their investment in NYSE:HPQ by 26,408,095 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.94.

On 05/13/2022, HP Inc traded for a price of $36.78 per share and a market cap of $38,742,795,000. The stock has returned 14.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Dodge & Cox bought 10,248,634 shares of NYSE:GE for a total holding of 10,397,312. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.83.

On 05/13/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $75.05 per share and a market cap of $82,604,909,000. The stock has returned -28.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 76.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Dodge & Cox bought 3,962,660 shares of NAS:FB for a total holding of 10,617,984. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/13/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $198.62 per share and a market cap of $537,529,952,000. The stock has returned -36.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-book ratio of 4.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.