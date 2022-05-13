Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of HOTCHKIS & WILEY

HOTCHKIS & WILEY recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Incepted in Los Angeles in 1980, Hotchkis and Wiley has focused exclusively on finding and owning undervalued companies that have a significant potential for appreciation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 485 stocks valued at a total of $31,389,000,000. The top holdings were GE(3.98%), C(3.67%), and AIG(3.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HOTCHKIS & WILEY’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HOTCHKIS & WILEY bought 4,058,940 shares of NYSE:ORCL for a total holding of 9,381,615. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.99.

On 05/13/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $71.17 per share and a market cap of $189,892,732,000. The stock has returned -6.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.51 and a price-sales ratio of 4.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 20,427,332-share investment in NYSE:HPE. Previously, the stock had a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.79 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co traded for a price of $15.95 per share and a market cap of $20,737,166,000. The stock has returned 2.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a price-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-book ratio of 1.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

HOTCHKIS & WILEY reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 944,873 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 05/13/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $310.36 per share and a market cap of $684,467,146,000. The stock has returned 8.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

HOTCHKIS & WILEY reduced their investment in NYSE:WFC by 5,487,710 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.63.

On 05/13/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $42.64 per share and a market cap of $161,620,621,000. The stock has returned -6.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-book ratio of 1.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

HOTCHKIS & WILEY reduced their investment in NYSE:AIG by 4,387,703 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.18.

On 05/13/2022, American International Group Inc traded for a price of $58.56 per share and a market cap of $46,390,763,000. The stock has returned 19.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American International Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-book ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

