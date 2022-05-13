Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Chuck Akre

Chuck Akre recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Chuck founded Akre Capital Management in 1989 after 21 years in the securities business at NYSE member firm Johnston, Lemon & Co. At Johnston, Lemon & Co., he managed various parts of the business, including branch management, research and asset management. Beginning in June of 1993, Akre operated the firm under the umbrella of Friedman, Billings, Ramsey & Co. Taking the business private again in 2000, he moved the firm to the rural village of Middleburg, Virginia.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $14,665,000,000. The top holdings were MA(14.27%), MCO(13.02%), and AMT(11.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,547,180-share investment in NAS:SBAC. Previously, the stock had a 3.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $323.91 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, SBA Communications Corp traded for a price of $334.17 per share and a market cap of $36,033,235,000. The stock has returned 14.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SBA Communications Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 84.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.76 and a price-sales ratio of 15.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:DLTR by 2,619,764 shares. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $141.3.

On 05/13/2022, Dollar Tree Inc traded for a price of $159.4 per share and a market cap of $35,882,586,000. The stock has returned 44.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-book ratio of 4.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:ALRM by 1,009,719 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.86.

On 05/13/2022, Alarm.com Holdings Inc traded for a price of $59.1 per share and a market cap of $2,960,158,000. The stock has returned -29.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alarm.com Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 64.08, a price-book ratio of 5.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.40 and a price-sales ratio of 3.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) bought 37,000 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 1,567,090. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $481.12.

On 05/13/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $405.45 per share and a market cap of $191,575,126,000. The stock has returned -17.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-book ratio of 13.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.47 and a price-sales ratio of 12.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) bought 38,615 shares of NYSE:MCO for a total holding of 5,659,712. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $336.35.

On 05/13/2022, Moody's Corporation traded for a price of $288.96 per share and a market cap of $53,313,121,000. The stock has returned -9.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moody's Corporation has a price-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-book ratio of 22.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.94 and a price-sales ratio of 8.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

