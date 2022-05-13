Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Mario Gabelli

Mario Gabelli recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Gabelli Asset Management Company Investors (GAMCO Investors) a $30 billion dollar global investment firm headquartered in Rye, New York. Forbes magazine's 2006 Forbes 400 rankings listed him as #346 on the list of wealthiest Americans and estimated his net worth at $1.0 billion.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 848 stocks valued at a total of $10,963,000,000. The top holdings were HRI(2.94%), GATX(1.85%), and SONY(1.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,238,537-share investment in NAS:TSAT. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.32 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Telesat Corp traded for a price of $13.74 per share and a market cap of $162,399,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Telesat Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 2.12, a price-book ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

During the quarter, Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) bought 622,515 shares of NYSE:HAL for a total holding of 1,067,013. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.29.

On 05/13/2022, Halliburton Co traded for a price of $36.1 per share and a market cap of $32,561,329,000. The stock has returned 53.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Halliburton Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-book ratio of 4.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 439,128 shares in NYSE:WBS, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.45 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Webster Financial Corp traded for a price of $46.88 per share and a market cap of $8,349,421,000. The stock has returned -10.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Webster Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 1,004,027-share investment in NYSE:STL. Previously, the stock had a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.16 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Sterling Bancorp traded for a price of $26.29 per share and a market cap of $5,059,123,000. The stock has returned 40.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sterling Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65 and a price-sales ratio of 5.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 150,556-share investment in NYSE:INFO. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.3 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, IHS Markit Ltd traded for a price of $108.61 per share and a market cap of $43,344,119,000. The stock has returned 21.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IHS Markit Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.36.

