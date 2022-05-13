Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC

KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

660 NEWPORT CENTER DRIVE NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 98 stocks valued at a total of $299,000,000. The top holdings were KCCA(7.71%), AAPL(4.77%), and GOOGL(4.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 273,111-share investment in NYSE:WFC. Previously, the stock had a 4.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.63 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $42.64 per share and a market cap of $161,620,621,000. The stock has returned -6.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-book ratio of 1.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 299,418 shares in NAS:CHNG, giving the stock a 2.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.75 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Change Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $22.76 per share and a market cap of $7,100,189,000. The stock has returned 1.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Change Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The guru established a new position worth 324,946 shares in NYSE:PAGS, giving the stock a 2.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.63 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, PagSeguro Digital Ltd traded for a price of $13.47 per share and a market cap of $4,417,079,000. The stock has returned -74.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.79 and a price-sales ratio of 3.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 550,627 shares in NYSE:TV, giving the stock a 2.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.37 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Grupo Televisa SAB traded for a price of $8.47 per share and a market cap of $4,789,700,000. The stock has returned -31.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grupo Televisa SAB has a price-earnings ratio of 1.76, a price-book ratio of 0.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 121,016 shares in NAS:Z, giving the stock a 1.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.9 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Zillow Group Inc traded for a price of $40.56 per share and a market cap of $9,943,517,000. The stock has returned -65.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zillow Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -43.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

