Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD

THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 286 stocks valued at a total of $597,000,000. The top holdings were TSM(6.37%), TCEHY(2.57%), and TTNDY(2.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD reduced their investment in OTCPK:LUKOY by 154,760 shares. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.39.

On 05/13/2022, PJSC Lukoil traded for a price of $6.96 per share and a market cap of $4,526,366,000. The stock has returned -82.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PJSC Lukoil has a price-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-book ratio of 0.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD reduced their investment in ARCA:EEM by 204,859 shares. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.19.

On 05/13/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.49 per share and a market cap of $26,456,166,000. The stock has returned -22.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a price-book ratio of 1.80.

During the quarter, THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD bought 389,289 shares of NYSE:PBR for a total holding of 390,418. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.4.

On 05/13/2022, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $14.51 per share and a market cap of $91,908,842,000. The stock has returned 87.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 3.29, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 386,783-share investment in OTCPK:WEICY. Previously, the stock had a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.96 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Weichai Power Co Ltd traded for a price of $10.2401 per share and a market cap of $11,170,106,000. The stock has returned -38.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Weichai Power Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:SUZ by 543,240 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.28.

On 05/13/2022, Suzano SA traded for a price of $10.23 per share and a market cap of $13,925,690,000. The stock has returned -24.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Suzano SA has a price-earnings ratio of 3.29, a price-book ratio of 4.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

