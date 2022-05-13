Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC

HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

111 WEST OCEAN BOULEVARD, SUITE 2300 LONG BEACH, CA 90802

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 165 stocks valued at a total of $1,515,000,000. The top holdings were IVV(14.90%), NTSX(13.99%), and IEFA(7.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 918,796 shares in ARCA:AOR, giving the stock a 3.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.3 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF traded for a price of $49.65 per share and a market cap of $1,864,359,000. The stock has returned -7.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a price-book ratio of 2.55.

HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SWAN by 791,457 shares. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.97.

On 05/13/2022, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF traded for a price of $27.99 per share and a market cap of $491,504,000. The stock has returned -9.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a price-book ratio of 4.38.

The guru established a new position worth 229,432 shares in ARCA:LDUR, giving the stock a 1.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.07 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded traded for a price of $97.07 per share and a market cap of $1,300,739,000. The stock has returned -3.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWB by 44,475 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.21.

On 05/13/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $221.31 per share and a market cap of $27,398,178,000. The stock has returned -4.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a price-book ratio of 4.14.

HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:NTSX by 263,390 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.67.

On 05/13/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund traded for a price of $35.42 per share and a market cap of $791,637,000. The stock has returned -7.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a price-book ratio of 4.44.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

